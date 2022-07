Brazil Producer Price Inflation Rises In June

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer price inflation accelerated for the first time in six months in June, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The producer price index climbed 19.15 percent year-over-year in June, following an 18.16 percent rise in the previous month.

Compared to last year, extractive industry prices grew by 0.62 percent, while transformation industry prices jumped by 20.53 percent.

The overall rise in PPI inflation was largely driven by a 53.79 percent surge in costs for petroleum refining and biofuels. This was followed by a 35.88 percent spike in prices for chemical products.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.83 percent in June, after a 2.08 percent gain in May. This was the fifth successive monthly increase.