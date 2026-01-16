Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

16.01.2026 13:39:27

Brazil Producer Prices Fall 0.37%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer prices continued their falling trend in November, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Friday.

The producer price index dropped 0.37 percent month-over-month in November, following a 0.47 percent decrease in the previous month. Prices have been falling since January.

The price index for the extractive industries fell 3.43 percent monthly, and those in the manufacturing industries declined 0.23 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell at a faster pace of 3.38 percent in November, following a 1.81 percent decrease in October.

Among major economic categories, prices in the intermediate goods segment fell by 6.15 percent, and those in the consumer goods division dropped by 0.24 percent. Meanwhile, prices for capital goods showed an increase of 1.32 percent.

