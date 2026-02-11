Barr Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Barr Pharmaceuticals

WKN DE: 873170 / ISIN: US0683061099

11.02.2026 15:08:05

Brazil Producer Prices Rise 0.12%

(RTTNews) - Brazil's producer prices increased for the first time in nearly a year in December, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Wednesday.

The producer price index rose 0.12 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.35 percent decrease in the previous month. Moreover, this was the first rise since February.  

The price index for the extractive industries fell 3.43 percent monthly, and those in the manufacturing industries declined 0.23 percent.

Prices in the extractive industries grew 3.13 percent monthly, while those for the manufacturing industries remained broadly unchanged.

Among major economic categories, prices in the capital goods segment rose by 0.53 percent, while those in the intermediate goods division increased by 0.34 percent. Meanwhile, prices for consumer goods showed a decrease of 0.25 percent.

On a yearly basis, producer prices fell at a faster pace of 4.53 percent in December, following a 3.36 percent decrease in November.

