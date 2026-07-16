Brazil Retail Sales Rebound 0.1% In May

(RTTNews) - Brazil's retail sales increased less-than-expected in May after a renewed decline in April, figures from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, or IBGE, showed on Thursday.

Retail sales rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 1.6 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected an increase of 0.5 percent.

Sales of books, newspapers, magazines, and stationery grew the most by 15.2 percent over the month, and those of fabrics, clothing, and footwear were 3.1 percent higher. Demand for fuels and lubricants rebounded 1.1 percent, while sales at supermarkets and hypermarkets dropped 2.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth slowed to 0.4 percent in May from 1.0 percent in April. The expected growth was 1.2 percent.