Brazil's Services Growth Strongest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Brazil's service sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in March, following a slight contraction in February amid renewed rises in new orders and output, survey results published by S&P Global showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Brazil Services Business Activity Index rose to 51.8 in March from 49.8 in the previous month.

A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion, while any score below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Renewals and new business gains were reportedly contributing to the increase in service activity.

New orders and output rose slightly at the end of the first quarter, after falling for the first time since early 2021 in February.

On the price front, input price inflation slowed in March, though it remained sharp overall amid higher input and wage costs. Similarly, there was a slower but still substantial upturn in selling prices.

Employment levels across Brazil's service economy rose in March, ending a three-month sequence of job shedding, the survey said.

Service providers expect activity growth over the next twelve months. The positive sentiment improved to a 5-month high, boosted by proposals in the pipeline, a larger client portfolio, expansion plans and investment.

The composite output index climbed to 50.7 in March from 49.7 in February, indicating the first expansion in private sector activity since October 2022, but only marginally.