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13.11.2026 12:51:29

Bulgaria GDP Growth Eases To 2.5% In Q3

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at a slightly slower pace in the three months ended September, a flash report from the statistical office showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent year-on-year in the September quarter, following a 2.6 percent growth in the three months to June.

On the expenditure breakdown, the annual growth of final consumption slowed to 6.3 percent from 7.3 percent, while gross capital formation logged a renewed decrease of 0.5 percent. Both exports and imports dropped 5.5 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

On a quarterly basis, GDP advanced 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

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