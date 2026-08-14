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14.08.2026 13:19:02
Bulgaria GDP Growth Eases To 2.7% In Q2
(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's economy expanded at the weakest pace in over two years during the second quarter, preliminary data from the latest figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product advanced 2.7 percent annually in the June quarter, following a 2.9 percent growth in the March quarter. Moreover, this was the slowest increase since the first quarter of 2024.
The expenditure breakdown revealed moderating growth across key components. Final consumption growth eased to 7.6 percent from 8.0 percent, while gross fixed capital formation slowed to 8.0 percent from 8.5 percent.
Net foreign demand presented a headwind to growth. Exports declined 2.8 percent while imports expanded 6.9 percent, creating a drag on overall economic performance.
On a quarterly basis, the economic growth moderated slightly to 0.6 percent from 0.7 percent.
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