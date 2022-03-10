Bulgaria Industrial Production Growth Rises In January

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's industrial production grew at a faster pace in January, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 16.5 percent year-on-year in January, following a 14.7 percent increase in December.

Manufacturing output grew 11.0 percent annually in January, following a 9.5 percent increase in the previous month.

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply production gained 29.6 percent and output of mining and quarrying surged 53.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent in January, following a 1.3 percent gain in the preceding month.