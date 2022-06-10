Euro - Lew - Kurs (EUR - BGN)
Bulgaria Industrial Production Growth Slows
(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's industrial production continued to expand strongly in April, though at a slower rate than in the previous month, provisional figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.
Industrial production advanced 16.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a 19.0 percent rise in March.
The overall growth in April was largely driven by a 19.8 percent surge in production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supplies.
Manufacturing output also registered a double-digit increase of 17.8 percent and production in the manufacturing sector grew 7.0 percent.
Monthly, industrial production dropped 0.4 percent in April, in contrast to a 5.2 percent gain in the preceding month.
