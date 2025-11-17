Euro - Lew

1,9559
 BGN
0,0005
0,03 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
17.11.2025 11:38:40

Bulgaria Inflation Eases To 5.3% In October

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation moderated in October after rising to a nearly 2-year high in the previous month, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.3 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 5.6 percent rise in September, which was the highest inflation since October 2023, when prices rose 5.8 percent.

The annual price growth in housing and utilities softened to 7.7 percent from 8.7 percent in September. The slowdown in inflation was also attributed to a 4.5 percent fall in health costs and a 0.3 percent renewed decline in clothing and footwear prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.9 percent, reversing a 0.8 percent decrease in September.

EU-harmonized inflation also slowed to 3.8 percent in October from 4.1 percent in September. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices rebounded 0.4 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Börsen in Asien notierten unterdessen in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen