Bulgaria Inflation Highest Since 1998

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated in May to reach its highest level in twenty-four years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices surged 15.6 percent annually in May, following a 14.4 percent rise in April.

The latest inflation was reportedly the highest since May 1998, when it was 18.8 percent.

Transport costs alone jumped 32.6 percent yearly in May and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 22.7 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 17.5 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 1.2 percent in May, following a 2.5 percent growth in the previous month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent monthly and grew 13.4 percent yearly in May.