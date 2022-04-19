Bulgaria Inflation Highest Since July 2008

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level since mid-2008, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices rose 12.4 percent annually in March, following a 10.0 percent rise in February.

The latest inflation was reportedly the highest since July 2008, when it was 14.5 percent.

Transport cost increased 26.7 percent yearly in March and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 17.4 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels, and restaurants and hotels rose by 14.0 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.2 percent in March, following a 1.4 percent growth in the previous month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.1 percent monthly and grew 10.5 percent yearly in March.