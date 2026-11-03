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03.11.2026 12:23:42

Bulgaria Inflation Rises To 5-month High

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation accelerated further in October to the highest level in five months, flash data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 6.1 percent year-over-year in October, faster than the 5.7 percent rise in September. Moreover, this was the highest inflation since May, when prices rose 6.9 percent.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 27.1 percent from 25.9 percent, and housing and utility costs grew at a faster pace of 5.6 percent versus 5.4 percent in September. Similarly, the annual price growth of food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices showed a rebound of 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent in October.

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