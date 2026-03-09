Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1553
 EUR
0,0008
0,07 %
EUR - GBP
EUR/GBP
09.03.2026 14:31:14

Bulgaria Retail Sales Growth Eases To 3.9%

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's retail sales growth moderated in January amid fall in sales of food products, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Monday.

Retail sales climbed 3.9 percent annually in January, much slower than the 8.2 percent surge in December.

The slowdown in growth was influenced by the continued sales decline of food, beverages, and tobacco, which fell by 4.6 percent versus 2.1 percent in December.

Meanwhile, the annual sales growth in non-food products, except fuel, accelerated to 16.6 percent from 7.0 percent a month ago. Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores also grew at a faster pace of 15.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.5 percent in January, reversing a 1.6 percent rebound in December.

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
