Bulgaria Retail Sales Growth Eases To 5.7%

(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's retail sales growth moderated in September after improving in the previous month, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Friday.

Retail sales climbed 5.7 percent annually in September, slower than the 5.9 percent rise in August. Sales have been rising since May 2023.

The annual sales growth in food, beverages, and tobacco eased to 5.5 percent from 7.5 percent, while that in non-food products, except fuel, improved to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent. Data showed that retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores surged by 11.8 percent versus an 8.3 percent rise in August.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.7 percent in February, after a 0.4 percent rebound in the prior month.