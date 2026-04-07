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07.04.2026 14:05:52
Bulgaria Retail Sales Growth Rebounds In February
(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's retail sales growth accelerated in February after easing notably in the previous month, preliminary figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales climbed 7.3 percent annually in February, faster than the 4.2 percent rise in January. Sales have been rising since May 2023.
The annual sales growth in food, beverages, and tobacco quickened to 5.3 percent from 0.1 percent, and that in non-food products, except fuel, improved to 10.5 percent from 8.3 percent. Data showed that retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores rebounded by 0.4 percent versus a 1.5 percent fall in January.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.0 percent in February, reversing a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month.
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