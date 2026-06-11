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11.06.2026 12:14:54
Bulgaria Trade Deficit Widens In April
(RTTNews) - Bulgaria's foreign trade gap widened in April from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.
The trade deficit rose to EUR 1.29 billion in April from EUR 0.93 billion in the corresponding month last year. In March, the shortfall was EUR 1.42 billion.
The EU trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 79.1 million, and the non-EU deficit was EUR 1.2 billion in April.
The value of exports climbed 13.4 percent annually in April, and imports surged by 18.8 percent.
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