Chicago Business Barometer Unexpectedly Indicates Slightly Faster Growth In July

(RTTNews) - Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly increased at a slightly faster rate in the month of July, according to a report released by MNI Indicators on Friday.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer rose to 57.6 in July from 56.7 in June, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 56.0.

The unexpected uptick by the headline index largely reflected stronger new orders, as the new orders index spiked by 11.6 points.

Meanwhile, the report said the supplier deliveries pulled back by 9.5 points, more than unwinding June's strong rise.

The order backlogs index also slid by 5.2 points, reentering contraction territory after two months above the neutral 50 mark.

MNI Indicators said the employment index also fell by 3.8 points, remaining in contraction territory for a fifth straight month and hitting its lowest level since March.

The production index also eased by 1.4 points but remained in expansion territory for the seventh consecutive month.

On the inflation front, the report said the prices paid index edged down by 0.1 points, with respondents continuing to cite geopolitical factors and elevated energy costs as pricing pressures.