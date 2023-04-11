China Bank Lending Rises More Than Expected

(RTTNews) - China's bank lending grew more than expected in March signaling more investment, official data revealed Tuesday.

Banks extended CNY 3.89 trillion in March from CNY 1.81 trillion in February, the People's Bank of China reported. This was well above economists' forecast of CNY 3.23 trillion.

Total social financing, increased to CNY 5.38 trillion in March from CNY 3.16 trillion in the previous month. This was also better than economists' forecast of CNY 4.5 trillion.

Further, data showed that broad money supply M2 grew 12.7 percent in March from the last year, as expected.

Broad credit growth is likely to accelerate further over the coming months, driven by a recovery in the real estate sector and improved business confidence thanks to reopening, Capital Economics' economist Zichun Huang said. But credit growth may slow from the middle of the year, the economist added.

ING Economist Iris Pang said it is unusual for loan growth to be so strong in March. Loan growth is usually strong in January and February but softer in March as most loans are booked in the first two months.

The latest strong loan growth figure should support more investment for the rest of the year compared to previous years, the economist noted.

Last month, the People's Bank of China cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks by 25 basis points for the first time this year to support the nascent economic recovery.