China Consumer Prices Climb 2.1% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.8 percent and was up from 1.5 percent in March.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4 percent - again beating forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent following the flat reading from the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices spiked 8.0 percent on year, beating expectations for a gain of 7.7 percent but slowing from the 8.3 percent increase a month earlier.