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09.11.2026 02:34:14
China Consumer Prices Flat In September
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in China were flat on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
That was in line with expectations following the 0.2 percent increase in September.
On a yearly basis, inflation rose 0.7 percent - shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down from 0.9 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 5.7 percent on year - above forecasts for 5.3 percent and up from 5.0 percent a month earlier.
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