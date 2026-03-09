Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,2093
 CNY
0,0079
0,09 %
CNY - GBP
09.03.2026 03:31:47

China Consumer Prices Jump 1.0% In February

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in China were up 1.0 percent on month in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and was up sharply from 0.2 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 1.3 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.9 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 0.9 percent on year - but that beat forecasts for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 1.4 percent fall a month earlier.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rasanter Ölpreisanstieg im Blick: ATX und DAX mit klaren Verlusten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt dürften am Montag die Flucht ergreifen. Die asiatischen Börsen brechen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

