China Consumer Prices Jump 1.0% In February

(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in China were up 1.0 percent on month in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and was up sharply from 0.2 percent in January.

On a yearly basis, inflation was up 1.3 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.9 percent and up from 0.2 percent in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices contracted 0.9 percent on year - but that beat forecasts for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 1.4 percent fall a month earlier.