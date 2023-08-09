09.08.2023 03:35:05

China Consumer Prices Slip 0.3% On Year In July

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.3 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the flat annual reading in June.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices sank 4.4 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 4.1 percent following the 5.4 percent drop a month earlier.

