China Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q1 numbers for GDP and March figures for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to expand 2.2 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year following the flat quarterly reading and the 2.9 percent yearly increase in the previous three months.

Industrial production is tipped to rise 4.0 percent on year, up from 2.4 percent in February. Retail sales are expected to jump an annual 7.4 percent, up from 3.5 percent in the previous month. FAI is called higher by 5.7 percent on year, up from 5.5 percent a month earlier. The jobless rate is called steady at 5.5 percent.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its April 4 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the RBA left the cash rate target unchanged at 3.60 percent in order to assess the full impact of the cumulative 350 basis points increase since last May.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is expected to keep unchanged its benchmark lending rate (5.75 percent), deposit facility rate (5.00 percent) and lending facility rate (6.50 percent).