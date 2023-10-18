China Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China is scheduled to release a batch of data on Wednesday, headlining an otherwise light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for gross domestic product, as well as September numbers for industrial production, retail sales, fixed asset investment and unemployment.

GDP is expected to add 1.0 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year after rising 0.8 percent on quarter and 6.3 percent on year in the three months prior.

Industrial production is expected to gain 4.3 percent on year, slowing from 4.5 percent in August. Retail sales are seen higher by an annual 4.5 percent, easing from 4.6 percent in the previous month. FAI is called steady at 3.2 percent and the jobless rate is also seen unchanged, at 5.2 percent.