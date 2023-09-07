China Exports Fall At Slower Pace

(RTTNews) - China's exports continued to fall in August but the pace of decline slowed more than expected, official data revealed on Thursday.

Exports slid 8.8 percent on a yearly basis in August but slower than the 14.5 percent decline in July, the General Administration of Customs reported. Moreover, the pace of decline was slower the economists' forecast of 9.2 percent.

At the same time, the annual fall in imports eased to 7.3 percent from 12.4 percent a month ago. Imports were forecast to drop more sharply by 9.0 percent.

Consequently, the trade balance showed a surplus of $68.4 billion, well below the expected level of $73.9 billion.