China Exports Rise Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - China's exports grew less than expected in August, figures published by the General Administration of Customs revealed on Wednesday.

Exports increased 7.1 percent on a yearly basis in August. Economists had forecast the annual growth in shipments to ease to 12.8 percent from 18.0 percent in July.

At the same time, the annual increase in imports slowed to 0.3 percent from 2.3 percent in July. Imports were forecast to grow 1.1 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus narrowed to $76 billion from $90 billion in July. The expected level was $92.7 billion.

Exports will soften further on the back of cooling global demand for consumer goods, Sheana Yue, an economist at Capital Economics, said.

Meanwhile, imports are set to remain depressed due to weak domestic demand amid the ongoing property sector woes and renewed virus disruptions, the economist noted.