China Exports Rise More Than Expected In March

(RTTNews) - China's exports grew more than expected and imports logged an unexpected fall in March, reports said citing data from the General Administration of Customs on Wednesday.

Exports grew 14.7 percent on a yearly basis in March, faster than the expected growth of 13.0 percent, reports said.

Meanwhile, imports dropped 0.1 percent from the last year, confounding expectations for an increase of 8.0 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus came in at $47.38 billion in March, well above the expected level of $22.4 billion.