China Exports Surge; Trade Surplus Exceeds Forecast

(RTTNews) - China's exports logged a strong double-digit growth in July and trade surplus exceeded expectations, data from the customs office showed Friday.

Exports advanced 23.9 percent on a yearly basis in July, faster than economists' forecast of 22.2 percent. China's exports to the United States rose around 17.0 percent and that to Association of Southeast Asian Nations advanced 38.4 percent. Shipments to EU moved up 16.0 percent.

At the same time, imports registered an annual growth of 27.5 percent, which was slightly below the expected increase of 27.9 percent.

The trade surplus decreased to $112.5 billion from $125.6 billion in June. Nonetheless, the surplus was above forecast of $107.0 billion.