China Foreign Investment Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release January figures for foreign direct investment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, FDI was up 14.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales climbed 10.8 percent on year.

New Zealand will see January results for food prices and also for its Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. In December, food prices were up 4.5 percent on year and the service index had a score of 49.7.