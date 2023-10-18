Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
18.10.2023 04:37:08
China GDP Climbs 4.9% On Year In Q3
(RTTNews) - China's gross domestic product expanded an annualized 4.9 percent on year in the third quarter of 2023, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
That beat forecasts for a gain of 4.4 percent but was still down from the 6.3 percent growth in the second quarter.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP gained 1.3 percent - again exceeding expectations for 1.0 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.
The bureau also noted that industrial production was up 4.5 percent on year, beating forecasts for 4.3 percent and unchanged from the August reading.
Retail sales rose an annual 5.5 percent, topping expectations for a gain of 4.5 percent and up from 4.6 percent in the previous month.
Fixed Asset Investment rose 3.1 percent on year, missing forecasts for 3.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from August.
The jobless rate came in at 5.0 percent, below forecasts for 5.2 percent, which would have been unchanged.
