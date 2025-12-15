Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan

9,4330
 CNY
-0,0187
-0,20 %
CNY - GBP
15.12.2025 04:13:16

China Industrial Output Climbs 4.8% On Year In November

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 4.8 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 5.0 percent and down from 4.9 percent in October.

The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 1.3 percent, well shy of forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent and down from 2.9 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment slumped 2.6 percent on year, missing forecasts for a loss of 2.4 percent after slumping 1.7 percent a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent, unchanged and as expected.

ATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.
