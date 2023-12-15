Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
15.12.2023 03:11:47
China Industrial Output Climbs 6.6% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 6.6 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
That beat forecasts for an increase of 5.6 percent and was up from 4.6 percent in October.
The bureau also said that retail sales jumped an annual 10.1 percent - shy of expectations for 12.5 percent but up from 7.6 percent in the previous month.
Fixed asset investment rose 2.9 percent on year - unchanged from October, but missing forecasts for a gain of 3.0 percent.
The unemployment rate came in at 5.0 percent, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen enden höher -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legte einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendierte seitwärts. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche fester. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.