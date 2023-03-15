Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
15.03.2023 06:27:43
China Industrial Output, Retail Sales Rise
(RTTNews) - China's industrial production and retail sales expanded in January to February period, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.
Industrial output grew 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in January to February period, faster than the 1.3 percent increase posted in December. Production was forecast to grow 2.6 percent.
Retail sales advanced 3.5 percent from the last year, in contrast to the 1.8 percent decline in December. The rate came in line with expectations.
In the first two months of the year, fixed asset investment increased 5.5 percent annually, which was bigger than economists' forecast of 4.4 percent.
