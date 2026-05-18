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18.05.2026 07:05:22

China Industrial Output, Retail Sales Rise Less Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - China's industrial production and retail sales logged weaker-than-expected growth in April, official data revealed Monday.

Industrial production rose 4.1 percent in April from the last year, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The growth fell short of the expected rise of 6.0 percent and remained below March's increase of 5.7 percent.

At the same time, retail sales grew only 0.2 percent after rising 1.7 percent in March and also came in much weaker than the expected growth of 2.0 percent.

During January to April, fixed asset investment dropped unexpectedly by 1.6 percent from the previous year. Investment was forecast to grow 1.7 percent. Property investment was down 13.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the urban unemployment rate declined to 5.2 percent in April from 5.4 percent in the previous month.

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