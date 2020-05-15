China Industrial Output Rises 3.9% On Year In April

(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 3.9 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 1.5 percent following the 1.1 percent decline in March.

The bureau also noted that retail sales fell an annual 7.5 percent - missing expectations for a drop of 7.0 percent after tumbling 15.8 percent in the previous month.

Fixed asset investment sank 10.3 percent on year, also shy of expectations for a decline of 10.0 percent after plunging 16.1 percent a month earlier.

The jobless rate came in at 5.8 percent, down from 5.9 percent in March.