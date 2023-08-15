China Industrial Output Rises Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - China's industrial production and retail sales grew less than expected in July, official data showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production registered an annual growth of 3.7 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. Economists had forecast output to grow 4.4 percent, the same rate as seen in June.

Likewise, growth in retail sales decelerated to 2.5 percent from 3.1 percent in June. This was also weaker than economists' forecast of 4.5 percent.

In January to July period, fixed asset investment increased 3.4 percent from the same period last year, slower than the widely expected 3.8 percent expansion.

The urban unemployment rose to 5.3 percent in July from 5.2 percent a month ago.