15.12.2020 03:17:51
China Industrial Production Climbs 7.0% On Year In November
(RTTNews) - Industrial production in China was up 7.0 percent on year in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday - matching forecasts and up from 6.9 percent in October.
The bureau also said that retail sales rose an annual 5.0 percent - shy of expectations for an increase of 5.2 percent but still up from 4.3 percent in the previous month.
Fixed asset investment gained 2.6 percent on year, in line with expectations and up from 1.8 percent a month earlier.
