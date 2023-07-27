Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
27.07.2023 13:33:43
China Industrial Profits Fall At Slower Pace
(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits declined in June but the pace of annual decrease slowed, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Thursday. During January to June, industrial profits declined 16.8 percent from the same period last year. This followed a decrease of 18.8 percent in January to May period.
In the month of June, industrial profits slid 8.3 percent annually but slower than the 12.6 percent decrease in May. Industrial profits data cover firms with annual revenue of at least CNY 20 million.
The statistical office said profits at companies are improving. However, factory gate deflation as well as weak demand continued to weigh on corporate margins.
