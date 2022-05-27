Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
27.05.2022 08:08:05
China Industrial Profits Fall In April
(RTTNews) - China's industrial profits declined in April as lockdowns disrupted production and higher raw material prices squeezed margins, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.
In April, industrial profits decreased 8.5 percent from the previous year. This was the biggest fall since early 2020.
During January to April, industrial profits expanded 3.5 percent, slower than the 8.5 percent increase posted in the first quarter.
Data released earlier this month showed that industrial production decreased 2.9 percent annually in April. The extended lockdown in Shanghai weighed heavily on manufacturing activity and exports.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung geht weiter: US-Börsen ziehen bis Handelsschluss klar an -- ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX im Freitagshandel letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Aufwind
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging der ATX etwas fester aus dem Handel. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche freundlich. Auch die US-Märkte wurden höher gehandelt. Kauflaune prägte den Handel in Fernost am letzten Handelstag der Woche.