China Industrial Profits Fall Sharply

(RTTNews) - The decline in China's industrial profits deepened in the first two months of 2023 on weaker demand and falling prices, official data showed Monday.

Industrial profits plunged 22.9 percent on a yearly basis in January to February period, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The decrease followed a 4.0 percent contraction in the full year of 2022.

Data suggested that factories are yet to recover from the pandemic-driven downturn despite the removal of restrictions at the end of 2022.

In February, factory gate prices slid 1.4 percent on a yearly basis after a 0.8 percent drop in January. Falling producer prices continue to weigh on both revenues and profits of factories.

