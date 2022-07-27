Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
|
27.07.2022 08:07:42
China Industrial Profits Rise Slightly In June
(RTTNews) - China industrial profits grew slightly in June after falling for two straight months, as the relaxation of pandemic related restrictions underpinned production and sales.
Industrial profits grew 0.8 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 6.5 percent fall in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday.
During the January to June period, industrial profits advanced 1.0 percent.
There was a further recovery in industrial chains and supply chains, NBS Senior Statistician Zhu Hong said.
Nonetheless, Zhu said the external environment is more complicated and severe. Firms still face difficulty in production and operation.
