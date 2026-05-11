China Inflation Accelerates; Factory Gate Inflation At 45-Month High

(RTTNews) - China's inflation unexpectedly accelerated and factory gate inflation hit a 45-month high in April as the war in the Middle East pushed up energy prices, official data showed Monday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 1.2 percent in April from 1.0 percent in March, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. Prices were expected to climb 0.9 percent.

Food prices declined 1.6 percent due to weaker pork prices. The increase in overall inflation reflects the surge in global commodity prices due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

At the same time, core inflation that excludes food and energy, edged up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.

Another data from the NBS showed that producer prices increased at the strongest pace since July 2022. Factory gate inflation climbed to 2.8 percent from 0.5 percent in March. This was well above economists' forecast of 1.5 percent.

Data released over the weekend showed that China's exports increased 14.1 percent on a yearly basis in April and imports surged 25.3 percent. As a result, the trade surplus rose to $84.8 billion in April.

ING economist Lynn Song said the People's Bank of China is likely to keep pause on rate. Unlike many central banks globally, China's next move remains more likely to be a cut than a hike.

It looks increasingly likely that such a move will not happen until at least the second half of the year, barring a significantly sharper-than-expected deterioration in activity data ahead, Song noted.