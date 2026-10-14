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14.10.2026 06:09:26

China Inflation At 0.9%; PPI Inflation Highest Since 2022

(RTTNews) - China's consumer price inflation rose slightly in September driven by higher fuel prices and producer price inflation hit the highest level in more than four years, official data revealed Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 0.9 percent in September from a year ago, slightly faster than the 0.8 percent increase seen in August, the National Bureau of Statistics said. However, this was weaker than the forecast of 1.0 percent.

At the same time, core inflation that excludes volatile food and energy prices remained stable at 1.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent compared to forecast of 0.3 percent.

Producer price inflation accelerated to 5.0 percent from 3.8 percent in August, the NBS said in a separate report. The rate hit the highest since June 2022. Economists had expected the rate to rise moderately to 4.4 percent.

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