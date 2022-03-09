|
09.03.2022 02:35:30
China Inflation Climbs 0.9% On Year In February
(RTTNews) - Overall consumer prices in China were up 0.9 percent on year in February, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - in line with expectations and unchanged from the January reading.
On a monthly basis, inflation jumped 0.6 percent - topping forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent and up from 0.4 percent a month earlier.
The bureau also said that producer prices advanced 8.8 percent on year in February, exceeding expectations for 8.7 percent and down from 9.1 percent in the previous month.
