Britische Pfund - Chinesischer Renminbi Yuan - Kurs (GBP - CNY)
10.06.2022 03:34:49
China Inflation Climbs 2.1% On Year In May
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday.
That was shy of expectations for 2.2 percent and was unchanged from the April reading.
On a monthly basis, inflation was down 0.2 percent versus expectations for a decline of 0.3 percent following the 0.4 percent increase in April.
The bureau also said that producer prices jumped 6.4 percent on year - matching forecasts and down from 8.0 percent in the previous month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX bricht schlussendlich ein -- Wall Street letztendlich unter Druck -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Auch der deutsche Leitindex stand unter Druck. Hohe Verbraucherpreise belasteten die Anleger in den USA vor dem Wochenende. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.