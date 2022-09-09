|
China Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release August figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Inflation is expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year after gaining 0.5 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year in July. Producer prices are tipped to climb 3.1 percent on year, slowing from 4.2 percent in the previous month.
Indonesia will provide July numbers for retail sales; in June, sales were up 4.1 percent on year.
New Zealand will see August results for electronic retail card spending; in July, spending was down 0.2 percent on month and 0.5 percent on year.
Finally, the markets in South Korea (Chuseok Festival) and Taiwan (Mid-Autumn Festival) are closed on Friday and Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.
