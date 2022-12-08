|
08.12.2022 23:30:11
China Inflation Data Due On Friday
(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release November numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Inflation is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and rise 1.6 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in October. Producer prices are tipped to fall 1.4 percent on year after sinking 1.3 percent in the previous month.
South Korea will provide October figures for current account; in September, the current account surplus was $1.61 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.