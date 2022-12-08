China Inflation Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - China will on Friday release November numbers for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Inflation is expected to slip 0.2 percent on month and rise 1.6 percent on year after adding 0.1 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year in October. Producer prices are tipped to fall 1.4 percent on year after sinking 1.3 percent in the previous month.

South Korea will provide October figures for current account; in September, the current account surplus was $1.61 billion.