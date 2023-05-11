China Inflation Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - China will on Thursday release April figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Consumer prices are called flat on month and higher by 0.4 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and rising 0.7 percent on year in March. Producer prices are tipped to fall 3.2 percent on year after dropping 2.5 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see May results for the consumer sentiment index from Westpac, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.7 percent on month following the 9.4 percent spike in April.

Japan will provide March numbers for current account and April data for bank lending. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 2.94 trillion yen, up from 2.197 trillion yen in February. Bank lending is tipped to rise 2.9 percent on year, easing from 3.0 percent in March.

Malaysia will see unemployment data for March; in February, the jobless rate was 3.5 percent.

Thailand will release its consumer confidence data for April; in March, the index score was 53.8.