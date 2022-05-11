China Inflation Data On Tap For Wednesday

(RTTNews) - China will on Wednesday release April numbers for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Overall inflation is expected to rise 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 1.5 percent yearly gain in March. Producer prices are tipped to spike 7.7 percent on year, easing from 8.3 percent in the previous month.

Australia will see May results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank; in April, the index slipped 0.9 percent to a score of 95.7.

South Korea will release unemployment data for April; in March, the jobless rate was 2.7 percent.

Japan will see preliminary March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes; in February, their scores were 100.0 and 96.8, respectively.

Indonesia will see April results for its consumer confidence index; in March, the index score was 111.0.